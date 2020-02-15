(Photo Gallery) Texas State softball vs. Saint Louis, Feb. 14, 2020

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Texas State Bobcats picked up play in the Bobcat Classic Tournament with a 4-1 victory over the Saint Louis Billikens Friday night at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

The first score of the matchup didn’t occur until the third inning when Saint Louis sophomore outfielder Gabbie Kowalik, of New Braunsfels, hit an RBI double that put the Billikens up 1-0.

The Bobcats tied the game in the fifth inning after a run by sophomore outfielder Christina McDowell.

Texas State broke the 1-1 tie in the middle of the sixth inning when senior infielder Bailee Carter hit a double that led to a score by sophomore catcher Cat Crenek. McDowell then hit a home run to left field that put the Bobcats up two more scores.

Texas State’s win over Saint Louis improved the team’s record to 4-2 and dropped the Billikens’ to 2-4. The Bobcat victory came a day after the team edged out a victory over the UTSA Roadrunners 4-3.

