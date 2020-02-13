Student body president candidates present platforms during debate

Presidential candidate Catching Valentinis-Dee (left) and presidential candidate Cory DeSalvo (right) speak during the presidential portion of the Student Government Presidential Debate, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in the LBJ Teaching Theater.

Presidential candidate Catching Valentinis-Dee (left) and presidential candidate Cory DeSalvo (right) speak during the presidential portion of the Student Government Presidential Debate, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in the LBJ Teaching Theater.

Presidential candidate Catching Valentinis-Dee (left) and presidential candidate Cory DeSalvo (right) speak during the presidential portion of the Student Government Presidential Debate, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in the LBJ Teaching Theater.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Student Government debate candidates for student body president and student body vice president had the opportunity to answer questions and respond to challenges directed at their platform Feb. 10.

The debate began with candidates Valentinis-Dee, Florence, Desalvo, and Camargo introducing themselves to the audience and outlining how they plan to positively contribute to Texas State.

Questions pertained to safety on campus, Bobcat Bobbies, Safe Ride, the ACT Ally program, sexual assault, Bobcat pride, Greek life, Student Government, parking services on campus and social media etiquette for Student Government.

While both platforms agreed on many issues, the Valentinis- Dee Florence platform is centered around taking action on the topics of diversity, inclusion, and campus safety, also encouraging more seats within Student Government to be filled with “new faces.”

The Desalvo-Camargo platform is more focused on Student Government seat retention, Bobcat pride among students and “focusing on the future.”

In-person voting is slated Feb 17-20 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m in the LBJ Student Center, within the Paseo near the Wells Fargo. times open are Feb 17-19 from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Feb 20 from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m for online voting.

To learn more about Student Government and the ongoing election for Study Body President and Student Body Vice President, visit the election info website. A list of all of the candidates on the ballot is available here.

University Star Sports Reporter Andrew Zimmel and KTSW 89.9 News Director Juan Garcia moderated the debate.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Viewed 12 times, 15 visits today