Bobcats upset Little Rock in historic win

For the the first time in program history, the Texas State women’s basketball team defeated Little Rock on the road Thursday afternoon.

The 50-47 win over the Trojans snapped a two-game losing streak and put the Bobcats at 2-10 in conference and 9-14 overall. Despite losing in turnovers, blocks and steals, the ‘Cats’ tenacious rebounding (36-33) allowed for them to keep the game close.

Sophomore forward Da’Nasia Hood, who was recently named Sun Belt Player of the Week, put up an impressive double-double, leading both teams with 17 points and 14 rebounds.

With the game tied at 45 all with a minute to go, Hood shot the go-ahead jumper to secure the lead. Texas State’s defense in the clutch was the deciding factor in the final minutes as senior guard Bailey Holle came up with a huge steal to seal the game for the ‘Cats.

With a win on the road, the Bobcats will stay in Arkansas to take on Arkansas State on Saturday at 4 p.m.

