Alkek Library to require ID access during late-night hours

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Beginning Monday, Feb. 17, only those with an active university-issued ID will have access to Alkek Library after 11 p.m until closing.

The change comes after a Student Government resolution called for increased security in the library during late-night hours.

“We are committed to protecting the safety and security of library patrons,” the University Libraries Staff said in a statement issued out by email. “Patrons must swipe their ID on the card reader located between the doors on the right side of the main entrance to gain entry to the library.”

Alkek Library opening and closing times are as follows:

Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Friday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 a.m.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Viewed 21 times, 23 visits today