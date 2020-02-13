(Podcast) The Block: Interview with Nijal Pearson

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

After ESPN’s SportsCenter anchor Elle Duncan shared a personal anecdote on-air about an encounter she once had with the late Kobe Bryant, Twitter flooded with millions of photos of fathers and their daughters using the hashtag #GirlDad.

Weeks later, Texas State men’s basketball’s all-time leading scorer Nijal Pearson flooded the Twitter world with a tweet of his own— a tweet that carried the weight of 9 pounds and 7 ounces.

9lbs 7oz my princess is here #girldad — 22 (@NijalUno) February 8, 2020

On Feb. 8, 2020, Pearson became the latest addition to the global #GirlDad community. Days later, Pearson still finds the feeling to be surreal.

“(Holding the baby for the first time) was big; that was big,” Pearson said. “(I was just) looking at her like, ‘God.'”

Pearson coaching his newborn to be the next all-time leading scorer is premature. In the meantime, he’s just ready to support her in whatever path life takes her down.

He’s ready to be the best #GirlDad he can be.

Tune in to this episode of The Block to hear Pearson discuss becoming a father, hometown impact on his life, managing mental health as a student-athlete, Black Texas State, funny teammates and more:

Hosted by Jaden Edison

Edited by Jaden Edison

Podcast intro music by M. Pire “The Sire” & MsQuietGroove

Podcast graphic by Jaden Edison

For more content, visit our website at www.universitystar.com, and follow us on social media @universitystar.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Viewed 6 times, 6 visits today