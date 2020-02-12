(Podcast) ‘Cats Got Our Tongues, Ep. 32
February 12, 2020
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Sports Editor Claire Partain and assistant sports editor Colton McWilliams return to discuss Texas State softball recent tournament in Florida, the return of Texas State baseball and more. Cade Andrews joins the crew for an update on men’s and women’s basketball.
Hosted by Claire Partain and Colton McWilliams
Edited by Andrew Zimmel
Graphic by Valkyrie Mata
For more content, visit our website at www.universitystar.com and follow us on social media @universitystar.