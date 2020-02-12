No suspects identified for Copper Beach shooting, investigation ongoing

San+Marcos+Police+Department+officers++gather+bullet+casings+from+the+crime+scene+Monday+Feb.+10%2C+2020%2C+at+Copper+Beach+Townhomes.
Back to Article
Back to Article

No suspects identified for Copper Beach shooting, investigation ongoing

San Marcos Police Department officers gather bullet casings from the crime scene Monday Feb. 10, 2020, at Copper Beach Townhomes.

San Marcos Police Department officers gather bullet casings from the crime scene Monday Feb. 10, 2020, at Copper Beach Townhomes.

Chase Rogers

San Marcos Police Department officers gather bullet casings from the crime scene Monday Feb. 10, 2020, at Copper Beach Townhomes.

Chase Rogers

Chase Rogers

San Marcos Police Department officers gather bullet casings from the crime scene Monday Feb. 10, 2020, at Copper Beach Townhomes.

Chase Rogers, News Editor
February 12, 2020

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Surrounding residents at Copper Beech Townhomes at 1701 Mill St. reported gunshots at approximately 8:40 p.m. Monday night, Feb. 10. No injuries were reported and involved parties have not been identified by authorities.

According to San Marcos police, two vehicles reportedly exchanged gunfire in the parking lot of the complex and nearly crashed into each other upon fleeing from the scene. One of the escaping vehicles collided with an unattended sedan in the lot and left the scene, causing minor damage to the rear of the parked car.


The San Marcos Police Department is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800.324.8477 or SMPD at 512.753.2108.

The University Star will continue to update this story as details become available.

Engagement Editor Bella Lopes contributed to this article.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Viewed 18 times, 18 visits today