No suspects identified for Copper Beach shooting, investigation ongoing

Surrounding residents at Copper Beech Townhomes at 1701 Mill St. reported gunshots at approximately 8:40 p.m. Monday night, Feb. 10. No injuries were reported and involved parties have not been identified by authorities.

According to San Marcos police, two vehicles reportedly exchanged gunfire in the parking lot of the complex and nearly crashed into each other upon fleeing from the scene. One of the escaping vehicles collided with an unattended sedan in the lot and left the scene, causing minor damage to the rear of the parked car.

Apparent gunshots were heard at Copper Beech at approximately 8:40 p.m. Residents say they heard loud pops and a car driving away. #SMPD have no comment while they investigate the scene. The University Star will update this story as information comes in. #SMTX — The University Star (@UniversityStar) February 11, 2020



The San Marcos Police Department is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800.324.8477 or SMPD at 512.753.2108.

The University Star will continue to update this story as details become available.

Engagement Editor Bella Lopes contributed to this article.

