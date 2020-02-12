Former city construction manager arrested by Texas Rangers

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Texas Rangers arrested Jason Pence, 41, under charges of theft by a public servant more than $30,000 but less than $150,000 following a lengthy investigation.

The City of San Marcos released a press release detailing the incident and noted that a news article published in December prompted other individuals to come forward with information about potential ” improprieties.”

“A criminal investigation was requested by the City of San Marcos and initiated by the Texas Rangers with assistance from the San Marcos Police Department Criminal Investigations Division,” the release states. “This investigation resulted in charges being filed through the Hays County District Attorney’s office.”

According to the press release, the city has contracted with Deloitte & Touche, LLP to evaluate internal procurement process controls and compliance for maintenance and construction contracts overseen by Pence since 2015. Pence worked as the city’s construction manager from May 15, 2014 until he was placed on administrative leave on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. He was terminated on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

Bert Lumbreras, the city manager, stated in a press release that he has fully committed to fully investigate the situation and that new controls and measures were put in place to improve operations.

“Due to the serious nature of the allegations brought forth regarding financial improprieties, the City immediately began both a criminal and an internal investigation,” Lumbreras said. “Both of these are still ongoing and we are committed to following through and ensuring that all criminal activity is prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Officers arrested Pence on Tuesday and booked him into the Comal County Jail where he posted bond of $10,000. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.

Due to the active nature of the investigation the City of San Marcos will not comment on the matter. Questions may be directed to [email protected].

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Viewed 1 times, 1 visits today