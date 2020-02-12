Valentine’s mailbox opens in Kissing Alley

"Love Letters From Downtown" gives San Marcos residents a place to mail their Valentine's letter from Kissing Alley located off Hopkins Drive

Tucked away on Kissing Alley sits a red mailbox decorated with hearts and filled with letters of love.

The mailbox is part of San Marcos’s annual “Love Letters from Downtown” campaign. This week marks the last chance to send out a Valentine’s Day letter from the mailbox on Kissing Alley. Once your letter is in the mailbox, the card will be imprinted with a special hallmark that reads “Sent from Kissing Alley.”

According to the city, San Marcos was designated in 1986 as an official Main Street City by the Texas Historical Commission and the National Trust for Historic Preservation and remains one of the oldest Main Street programs in the state.

Since 1999, San Marcos has been named a National Main Street City by both the National Trust and the Texas Historical Commission. Main Street set up “Love Letters from Downtown” in late January.

Downtown Coordinator of Main Street Josie Falletta shared her excitement for community members to participate in “Love Letters from Downtown” in a press release in the City of San Marcos’s website.

“There’s no holiday better suited for a hallmarked card from Kissing Alley than Valentine’s Day,” Falletta said. “We’re excited to share the romance and fun of a stroll through Downtown San Marcos with the world, one Valentine at a time.”

Since the mailbox opened, San Marcos community members of all ages have made sure to stop by and send out their letters.

Faculty member Natalie Blackman said she likes the idea but reminds everyone to be mindful of the message they’re sending.

“I feel like as long as people are using it responsibly, it sounds adorable and fun,” Blackman said.

Community members are using the mailbox as a way to surprise someone they have shared many years with.

Advertising junior Kayla Altemus said she likes the idea because it reminds her of nostalgic high school events.

“I like the idea,” Altemus said. “[It reminds me of] high school, we would send candy or candy grams.”

According to the National Retail Federation, consumers are expected to spend an average of about $200 on their loved ones this year. This year jumped 21% over last year’s record spending for Valentine’s Day.

The San Marcos Main Street Program is easing the cost of this holiday with a chance to send out some sweet snail mail right from Downtown San Marcos.

The mailbox will be available through Valentine’s Day.

Anyone can participate in the program and there is no limit to the number of Valentines someone may send out. Just make sure to address the letter properly, stick a stamp on and drop it off in the mailbox at Kissing Alley at 121 E. Hopkins.

