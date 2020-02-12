Valentine’s dates for every type of love

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

No matter your relationship status, take the time to enjoy yourself this Valentine’s Day. From the extravagant to the lowkey, the couples to the single and proud, there are plenty of ways to celebrate cupid’s birthday in San Marcos and support small business while you’re at it!

For the classic valentine:

Flowerland, located at 1106 N. LBJ drive, has provided San Marcos with floral arrangements since 1968. The shop has been in the same building since it opened and is currently run by Gayle Jackson.

The shop offers fully customizable bouquets and an array of different styles. Valentine’s specials start at $40.

“All of our arrangements are special,” Jackson said. “We do custom arrangements and we can capture people’s personality.”

Delivery driver Jakob Sevier said his flower deliveries frequently come as a surprise to the recipient.

“The best part of Valentine’s Day is seeing their faces when you deliver the flower arrangements unexpectedly; it’s exciting,” Servier said.

As stated on its website, Flowerland has been “getting guys out of trouble for 40 years!” but flowers are always a good idea for anyone, on any occasion.

For the furry valentine:

My Buddy’s Pet Resort, located at 177 Coachman drive, is hosting a Valentine’s Paw-ty Feb. 13 from 4-6 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a donation for the Humane Society of New Braunfels, such as cat food, dog food, blankets or towels, and will receive a free pet portrait and a paw print craft to take home.

For the show-stopping valentine:

Stonewall Warehouse, located on 141 E Hopkins St., has been a Square staple since becoming San Marcos’ first and only LGBT+ bar in 2014. The bar has made a name for itself in the drag community and become a show hub.

The bar is hosting a joint show with queens from San Antonio to hold the “Mr. and Mx. Stonewall Pageant.” Entertainment director Rivers Wright said anyone is welcome to attend and participate in the pageant, and there will be a crown for the winner.

“We’re opening it up to everyone,” Wright said. “Drag queens, drag kings, cingender, transgender—you don’t have to be in drag. Just come out in your best dress and show us what you got.”

This Valentine’s Day celebration will be a throwback for seasoned fans of the bar and will feature some queens from years past, including Gia De La Flor.

More information on this event can be found on Stonewall’s Facebook or Instagram page.

For the artistic valentine:

The San Marcos Art Center is hosting its Hot Date Valentine’s market on Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 6-9 p.m.

Attendees are promised a very hot experience.

Michael Fisher of Fish Daddy Glass will be hand-blowing glass and giving a live demonstration at the market. If art interests you, this is a good time for you and a loved one to pick up a new, exciting hobby together.

For the casual valentine:

If you want a romantic night out but you want to keep it low-key, EVO Entertainment, located at 1180 Thorpe Lane, is selling tickets for a date night dinner-and-a-movie package.

The package includes a bottle of house wine or champagne, an appetizer, two entrees and a dessert but does not include the movie tickets. The package is $50 and you must be 21 years of age or older to buy tickets.

The event will be Friday, Feb. 14 and tickets can be purchased on its website.

…And if you do nothing else this Valentine’s Day, remember to tell your friends and family that you care!

