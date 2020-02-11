San Marcos police search for three suspects in armed robbery

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The City of San Marcos Police Department is searching for three suspects involved in an armed robbery near the 100 block of S. Edward Gary.

SMPD announced the search on Facebook and detailed that officers first responded to a report of an armed robber that occurred on Sunday, Feb. 2, at approximately 2:35 a.m. near the 100 block of S. Edward Gary.

According to the Facebook post, the victim told police three men approached him while he was walking in the area, held him at gunpoint near his vehicle and stole his personal belongings.

“The victim said the suspects then fled the area in a newer model white Ford Mustang with red racing stripes,” the Facebook post stated. “The victim said all three men were black, one had dreadlocks and another possibly had facial hair.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the San Marcos Police Department at 512-753-2108.

