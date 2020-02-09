Bobcat softball faces Olympic team, Osterman in 5-2 loss

Texas State assistant coach Cat Osterman, pictured here in preseason play, faced the team she coaches, Bobcat softball, on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Photo courtesy of USA Softball.

The Texas State softball team fell 5-2 to the USA Olympic Team to close out the NFCA Classic in Clearwater, Florida on Sunday.

The Bobcats faced off against their assistant coach, Cat Osterman, on the mound as she pitched for the Olympic team.

In the bottom of the first inning, USA took advantage of an error by Texas State to score the first run. USA outfielder Janie Reed scored the second run for the team in the second with a single to right field.

In the third inning, USA’s outfielder Michelle Moultrie tripled and increased the lead to 3 runs. The Bobcats didn’t get a run until the top of the fourth when senior infielder Hailey Mackay hit a home run to center field on Ostermann to cut the lead to two.

In the bottom of the fourth, Texas State was able to escape out of a bases-loaded situation, with senior outfielder Christiana McDowell scoring Texas State’s second run of the game on a sacrifice fly by Mackay. USA scored another run in the sixth to go back up by three and eventually close out the game by a 5-2 margin.

The Bobcats will play their first home game of the season in a 6 p.m. match-up against UTSA Thursday, Feb. 13 at Bobcat Softball Stadium.

