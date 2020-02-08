Student Government holding debate Feb. 10

Current Student Body President Corey Benbow and Vice President Tucker Thompson are not seeking reelection.

Student government’s presidential and vice-presidential candidates will debate starting at 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 10 at the LBJ Teaching Theater.

The executive alliances participating in the debate include:

DeSalvo and Camargo

Valentinis-Dee and Florence

Blanchard and Rollins

Presidential candidates and vice-presidential candidates will engage in separate 40-minute debates. Candidates will have two minutes to respond to questions with a one-minute rebuttal and 30 second reply period.

The University Star and KTSW 89.9 will host the debate and provide a debate analysis following the event. For updates on senate meetings and elections info, follow the student government twitter account.

Student Government meetings are open to the public and are held every Monday at 7 p.m. in the LBJ Teaching Theater. The meeting agenda and resolutions can be found on the Student Government website.

