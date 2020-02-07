(Podcast) ‘Cats Got Our Tongues, Ep. 31
Sports Editor Claire Partain, assistant sports editor Colton McWilliams and reporter Cade Andrews return to discuss the latest developments in Texas State athletics. The crew discusses basketball’s Nijal Pearson’s recent struggles, women’s basketball ending their eight-game losing streak, football and Head Coach Jake Spavital’s hirings and recruitment, softball’s upcoming matchup against its coach Cat Osterman, the U.S. Olympic team and more!
Hosted by Claire Partain, Colton McWilliams and Cade Andrews
Edited by Andrew Zimmel
Graphic by Valkyrie Mata
