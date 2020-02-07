(Photo Gallery) What the Hail: Snow falls at Texas State
February 7, 2020
On the late-night and early morning of Feb. 5 and Feb. 6, hail and snow touched down in San Marcos and at Texas State.
Local nature and wildlife photographer Andrew Shirey went out to capture what may seem like a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence for Bobcats.
Special guest contributor and photographer Andrew Shirey is responsible for the capturing and editing of these images.