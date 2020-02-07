(Video) Star Rundown: Cape’s Dam, TXST softball vs. Olympic team and side hustles

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In honor of #BlackHistoryMonth, each episode of #StarRundown in February will be in black and white.

Jaden Edison is here to give you a lesson on black history at #TXST, as well as a peek into the top stories of the week!

Hosted by Jaden Edison

Video by Katelyn Lester and Kate Connors

Edited by Katelyn Lester and Kate Connors

Star Rundown Intro by Ethan Hunt

For more content, you can visit our website at www.universitystar.com or follow us on social media @universitystar.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Viewed 9 times, 9 visits today