(Video) Star Rundown: Cape’s Dam, TXST softball vs. Olympic team and side hustles
February 7, 2020
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
In honor of #BlackHistoryMonth, each episode of #StarRundown in February will be in black and white.
Jaden Edison is here to give you a lesson on black history at #TXST, as well as a peek into the top stories of the week!
Hosted by Jaden Edison
Video by Katelyn Lester and Kate Connors
Edited by Katelyn Lester and Kate Connors
Star Rundown Intro by Ethan Hunt
For more content, you can visit our website at www.universitystar.com or follow us on social media @universitystar.