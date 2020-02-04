Student Government election board resigns

The resignation of the Student Government Election Board could potentially delay the elections set for Feb.17-20.

The resignation of the Student Government Election Board could potentially delay the elections set for Feb.17-20.

The entirety of the Election Board resigned during Student Government’s Feb. 3 meeting due to alleged poor treatment.

According to the mass resignation letter read by Student Body President Corey Benbow, members of the board resigned because it was “the most toxic and corrupt place to work,” also citing they were urged not attend class or celebrate religious events that may detract from projects for Student Government.

Benbow said Student Government cannot proceed with the election without the election board. According to Benbow, the dean of students and vice president of student affairs are in discussion about what to do with the election.

The University Star will continue to update the status of the election board’s resignation.

The Student Government scholarship is now open and accessible through the Bobcat Online Scholarship System, according to newly appointed Student Government Director of Finance Brittlin Richardson.

The resolution “Support of Adding Part-Time Staff for Bobcat Blend”, which cited Bobcat Blend’s urgent need for regular workers and advocated for part-time staff to be implemented, passed with full unanimity.

The resolution “A Resolution Calling for the Sale of Alcoholic Beverages at George’s” unanimously passed, promoting a round of applause from Student Government. The bill aims to recertify LBJ Student Center’s George’s to sell and distribute alcoholic beverages.

The “The Affordable Learning Materials Resolution” unanimously passed, poised to encourage professors to choose more affordable textbooks and access codes rather than choosing more expensive materials.

In Old Business, “A Resolution in Support of Ethical Video Surveillance”, a bill supporting secure and unbiased security on campus, was updated and passed with full unanimity.

New definitions were made defining the differences between recorded surveillance and around the clock monitored security, as well as banning facial recognition software from Texas State on the basis of racial bias and discrimination. The Vice President of Student Affairs Joanne Smith was also made an official authority on student security.

Student Government passed “A Resolution Changing the Senate Meeting”. Student Government will now meet every Monday ay 7:30 p.m. in the LBJ Teaching Theater.

Student Government meetings are open to the public and are held every Monday at 7:30 p.m. in the LBJ Teaching Theater. The meeting agenda and resolutions can be found on the Student Government website.

News Reporter Gabriella Ybarra contributed to this article.

