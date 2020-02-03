Texas State shuttle collision on Sessom Drive

Daniel Weeks, Assistant News Editor
February 3, 2020

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


A+front+lower+valence+sits+on+the+sidewalk+along+with+debris+from+the+collision+between+two+Texas+State+Shuttles+Feb.+3%2C+2020%2C+on+Sessom+Drive.
Gallery|2 Photos
Rebecca Harrell
A front lower valence sits on the sidewalk along with debris from the collision between two Texas State Shuttles Feb. 3, 2020, on Sessom Drive.

Two Texas State shuttles collided on East Sessom Drive by the commuter parking lot. University Police Department officers are currently clearing the site. No injuries were reported.

The University Star will update this brief as the story develops.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Viewed 1 times, 1 visits today