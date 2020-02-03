Texas State shuttle collision on Sessom Drive
February 3, 2020
Two Texas State shuttles collided on East Sessom Drive by the commuter parking lot. University Police Department officers are currently clearing the site. No injuries were reported.
A TXST shuttle collision occurred on East Sessom Drive by the commuter parking lot today. No injuries reported, UPD is currently clearing the site. @UniversityStar pic.twitter.com/mbCbLeXPhz
— daniel weeks (@iamdanielweeks) February 3, 2020
The University Star will update this brief as the story develops.
