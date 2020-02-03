Texas State shuttle collision on Sessom Drive

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Gallery | 2 Photos Rebecca Harrell A front lower valence sits on the sidewalk along with debris from the collision between two Texas State Shuttles Feb. 3, 2020, on Sessom Drive.

Two Texas State shuttles collided on East Sessom Drive by the commuter parking lot. University Police Department officers are currently clearing the site. No injuries were reported.

A TXST shuttle collision occurred on East Sessom Drive by the commuter parking lot today. No injuries reported, UPD is currently clearing the site. @UniversityStar pic.twitter.com/mbCbLeXPhz — daniel weeks (@iamdanielweeks) February 3, 2020

The University Star will update this brief as the story develops.

