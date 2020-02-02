(Photo Gallery) Texas State men’s basketball vs. Louisiana, Feb. 1, 2020

Kate Connors, Multimedia Journalist
February 2, 2020

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Texas+State+senior+guard+Nijal+Pearson+dribbles+the+ball+around+Louisiana+senior+guard+P.J.+Hardy%2C+%2815%29%2C+during+a+matchup+between+the+two+teams%2C+Saturday%2C+Feb.+1%2C+2020%2C+at+Strahan+Arena.
Gallery|11 Photos
Kate Connors
Texas State senior guard Nijal Pearson dribbles the ball around Louisiana senior guard P.J. Hardy, (15), during a matchup between the two teams, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Strahan Arena.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Viewed 5 times, 7 visits today