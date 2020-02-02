(Photo Gallery) Wild Art of the Week, Feb. 2, 2020

Jaden Edison, Kate Connors, Haley Brand, and Gabriela Martinez
February 2, 2020

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Senior+cheerleader+Breanna+Shaw+watches+the+Texas+State+men%27s+basketball+team+shoot+a+free+throw+with+her+%22state+up%22+hand+gesture%2C+one+half+of+Texas+State%27s+hand+symbols%2C+during+the+second+half+of+a+game+against+ULL%2C+Saturday%2C+Feb.+1%2C+2020%2C+at+Strahan+Arena.
Gallery|7 Photos
Kate Connors
Senior cheerleader Breanna Shaw watches the Texas State men's basketball team shoot a free throw with her "state up" hand gesture, one half of Texas State's hand symbols, during the second half of a game against ULL, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Strahan Arena.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Viewed 18 times, 18 visits today