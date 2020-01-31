Texas State football set to play UT in 2026

The Bobcats are set to play the University of Texas in 2026 for the first time since 1930.[Photo by Jamie Dorsey]

For the first time in 96 years, two of Texas’ most historic colleges will battle it out on the gridiron. The Texas State Bobcats finalized their agreement on January 23, 2020 to take on the Texas Longhorns in six years, on September 5, 2026.

The announcement came as a surprise to Bobcat Nation as the two Division I in-state colleges penned the agreement without public notice beforehand.

This will be the second time the Bobcats have taken on the Longhorns in the school’s history. The inaugural bout went in Texas’ favor with a final score of 36-0 as the Longhorns’ 1930 season opener, proving to be just the beginning of their success as they took the Southwest Conference title that year.

Now in a completely different millennium, the Bobcats will look to capitalize off being heavy underdogs as of 2020 and complete what will be one of the biggest upsets in Division-I college football history. Texas State has had their struggles against Power-Five college football teams in recent years, including a 41-7 blowout loss against SEC giant Texas A&M in August 2019.

Despite the differences of success as it pertains to all-time record, national championships, NFL Draft picks and other accolades between Texas State and UT’s football program, this will be another opportunity for the Bobcats to test their mettle against BIG-12 competition.

This rematch will take place about 35 minutes away from Bobcat Stadium at Texas’ Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The faceoff between the I-35 neighbors will be a long time coming for both football programs, fans and alumni around the nation.

More details involving the game’s start time and any further updates involving the contest will take place much closer to the start of the 2026 Divison I football season.

