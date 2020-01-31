Bobcats win big after second-half comeback

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

After falling in a close game to the University of Texas at Arlington last Saturday, Texas State (13-9, 6-5 Sun Belt) managed to get back in the win column as they defeated the University of Louisiana-Monroe 71-51 Thursday night at Strahan Coliseum.

Despite a rough first half, the Bobcats put together a strong second half as they outscored the Warhawks 47-21. ULM was up by as much as 10 but the Bobcats managed to go on a 29-9 run at the 6:45 mark in the second half and secure a 20-point victory. The Bobcats shot 45.7 percent from the floor (16-of-35) and hit five 3-pointers in the second half.

Junior guard Shelby Adams held ULM’s junior guard Michael Ertel to four points in the second half after scoring 14 in the first and added 12 points himself in the game. Sophomore forward Alonzo Sule had a team-high 15 points and a game-high eight rebounds.

Texas State finishes the weekend against Louisiana Saturday, Feb. 1 at 4:30 p.m. at Strahan Arena.

