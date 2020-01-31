Education abroad trip for summer 2020 is canceled due to coronavirus outbreak

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The coronavirus leads Texas State to cancel planned education trip to China for summer 2020.

The United States Department of State has designated China a Travel Advisory 3, meaning travelers should reconsider travel. Hubei Province in China was designated a Travel Advisory 4, meaning travelers should not travel there.

Texas State follows other Texas universities who have have stopped study abroad trips to China including the University of Texas and Texas Christian University.

There are no Texas State students currently on official Education Abroad trips in China.

In a university-wide email Jan. 24, the Vice President of Student Affairs Office said the outbreak is being closely monitored by the Center of Disease Control and the World Health Organization.

The Student Health Center will follow the guidance provided by the CDC or state/local health department as the situation evolves, according to a press release from the university.

More details about the novel coronavirus outbreak can be found on the CDC website.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Viewed 58 times, 59 visits today