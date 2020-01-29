Kerbey Lane remodel begins, pending opening date

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Kerbey Lane Cafe is currently in the remodeling process of their new location in San Marcos.

Kerbey Lane has recently taken possession of the restaurant facility owned by Texas State University and began their 10-year lease which will house the new location. The new Kerbey Lane is walking distance from campus and Sewell Park, located at the site that previously held Saltgrass Steakhouse.

Chief Operating Officer Mason Ayer said that there are no significant updates on construction and remodeling at the moment. Expected opening date will depend on construction and permitting.

Kerbey Lane Cafe is a 100% family-owned Austin-based restaurant that opened in 1980, serving made-from-scratch comfort food. Since opening, Kerbey Lane has grown to eight different locations throughout Austin’s city limits. The new location will be the first Kerbey Lane outside of Austin.

“We are so excited to serve the San Marcos community with the same great service, delicious food and affordable prices that we’ve offered for the past 40 years,” Ayer said.

For updates and additional information, visit the Kerbey Lane website.

