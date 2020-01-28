Fraternity receives 7-year suspension following alleged assault
January 28, 2020
The Eta Ro chapter of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity has been put under a 7-year suspension after administrative review, effective January 27, 2020.
According to Media Relations Manager Jayme Blaschke, the suspension signals the end of the investigation on behalf of the university.
“As far as I know, the suspension concludes (Texas State’s) investigation,” Blaschke said.
Video circulated online shows a Texas State student, Nikolas Panagiotopoulos, being assaulted around 2:30 a.m. on Comanche Street October 27, 2019, by suspected Pi Kappa Phi members.
Panagiotopoulos filed a lawsuit against the Eta Ro chapter and three of its members, who allegedly attacked Panagiotopoulos for believing he was a member of a rival fraternity. The lawsuit claims up to $1 million in damages and two members have been charged with felony aggravated assault.
Texas State is not named as a party in the lawsuit, according to Blaschke.
The University Star will continue to update this story as details become available.
