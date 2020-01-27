Two arrested after weekend chase ends in San Marcos
January 27, 2020
Two men are facing charges from San Marcos and New Braunfels Police Departments after stealing two vehicles and evading officers.
At approximately 7:44 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 26, NBPD notified SMPD that their officers were following two stolen Dodge Durangos northbound on Interstate Highway 35.
Donte Williams, 24, turned right onto Wonder World and then left onto Leah Avenue. Williams cut through an open field and crashed the vehicle through a privacy fence at the Palazzo Apartments, then exiting the vehicle and attempting to run on foot before being detained by SMPD officers. Upon arrest, officers located a loaded .38 caliber revolver on Williams’ person.
Timothy Thompson, 22, was driving the second vehicle and exited Wonder World, immediately careening onto the grass median near Chick-fil-A. Thompson then exited the vehicle and attempted to run on foot before being detained by SMPD officers.
Both vehicles and suspects were released to NBPD and charges are pending for the offenses occurring in San Marcos. The pending charges include evading by motor vehicle and evading on foot. Williams had an outstanding warrant for aggravated robbery in Houston and will be facing an additional charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon.
