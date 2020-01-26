(Photo Gallery) Texas State men’s basketball vs. UTA, Jan. 25, 2020

Kate Connors and Jaden Edison
January 26, 2020

Gallery|17 Photos
Kate Connors
Texas State senior guard Nijal Pearson acknowledges the crowd after receiving recognition for becoming the all-time leading scorer in Texas State's program history, before a game vs. UTA, Saturday, Jan 25, 2020, at Strahan Arena. The game was recognized as 'Nijal Pearson Appreciation Night'.

