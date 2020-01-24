Women’s basketball continues losing streak in road match

Junior Avionne Alexander passes the ball to open teammate Jayla Johnson as she charges down the court.

The Texas State women’s basketball team (7-11, 0-7), fell to Troy 84-50 (15-3, 6-1 Sun Belt) Thursday night at Trojan Arena, dropping to a seven-game losing streak.

Texas State led 17-13 after the first quarter but gave up over 20 points in both the second and third quarters.

Troy outscored Texas State 50-14 in the paint and also dominated on the glass, out-rebounding the Bobcats 65-27.

Despite the loss, the Bobcats managed to force 20 turnovers in the contest, their highest in Sun Belt play.

Offensively, junior forward Jayla Johnson led Texas State with 10 points, while senior guard Bailey Holle scored eight points on 2-0f-3 from the field. Sophomore guard Kennedy Taylor recorded five assists in the game.

The Bobcats will stay in Alabama to take on South Alabama on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 5 p.m.

