Student Government election filing ends this week

Gavel used in first Student Government meeting with the Benbow-Tucker administration presiding

The Student Government election filing deadline is Jan. 24 at 5 p.m, according to the Dean of Student’s website.

Current open positions include student body president, vice-president and both one-year and two-year term senators.

Qualifications for president and vice-president include having completed at least two long semesters as full-time students at Texas State, attaining a 2.75 GPA or 3.0 GPA if a graduate student, and not be on disciplinary or scholastic probation or suspension. Candidates for vice-president must also have served as a representative or senator for two complete semesters or are in completing their second semester.

Qualifications for senators include having completed at least two long semesters as full-time students at Texas State, attaining a 2.5 GPA or 3.0 GPA if a graduate student, and not be on disciplinary or scholastic probation or suspension.

Per the Election Code, all candidates must also file the name of all candidate-appointed worker who is authorized to speak and act on behalf of the candidate.

In order to run for office, students must attend one Rules Readings seminar where they will sign a memorandum of understanding about election rules, must comply with the Election Code and all other election-related policies and procedures.

The last two rules reading seminars are Jan. 24 and 27 at 5 p.m. in the LBJ Student Center room 3-3.1.

Students can file their applications on the Dean of Students’ website.

