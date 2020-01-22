(Photo Gallery) The 36th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Celebration

Rebecca Harrell and Jaden Edison
January 22, 2020

Gallery|20 Photos
Jaden Edison
A Black Lives Matter poster sits prior to a march before the 36th Annual MLK Commemoration Celebration, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, by the Vaquero Statue near Old Main.

