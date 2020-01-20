UPD issues warning to keep dorm rooms locked, cities three burglaries
January 20, 2020
The University Police Department issued an alert to all students, faculty and staff describing reports of suspects burglarizing unlocked rooms in residences halls on campus Jan. 20, at 6:15 p.m.
At this time, UPD has not disclosed the residence halls or students that have been affected.
Included with the alert are the following safety tips:
- Always lock your door when room is unoccupied
- Avoid propping doors or allowing unfamiliar people into your hall
- Be alert and suspicious people or events
- Immediately contact UPD regarding suspicious persons or activities
The alert from UPD has made new students question their own safely on campus, including Anna Pineda, biology freshman. Pineda said she has lost the feeling of security that she expected to innately come with living on campus.
“One of the perks about living in a dorm is the added security and safety,” Pineda said. “The break-ins make me feel unsafe and unable to trust the security on campus.”
At 7:17 p.m., Media Relations Manager Jayme Blaschke released a statement citing that three burglaries had taken place on campus. According to Blaschke, all cases included the subject entering a dorm room left unlocked by the resident.
No information on the subject is available at this time.
The University Star will continue to update this story as details become available.
News Reporter Chelsea Mumy contributed to this article.
Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act states that "No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider" (47 U.S.C. § 230). This means The University Star is protected as a platform and cannot be held liable for user-submitted comments. Additionally, The University Star retains CDA immunity while editors reserve the right to take down comments for any reason. Editors also reserve the right to refuse to take down comments that are not profane or libelous. By submitting comments to The University Star, commenters agree they have read and understand this policy.
You must be registered in order to comment.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
You must be logged in to post a comment.