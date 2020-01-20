UPD issues warning to keep dorm rooms locked, cities three burglaries

The University Police Department issued an alert to all students, faculty and staff describing reports of suspects burglarizing unlocked rooms in residences halls on campus Jan. 20, at 6:15 p.m.

At this time, UPD has not disclosed the residence halls or students that have been affected.

Included with the alert are the following safety tips:

Always lock your door when room is unoccupied

Avoid propping doors or allowing unfamiliar people into your hall

Be alert and suspicious people or events

Immediately contact UPD regarding suspicious persons or activities

The alert from UPD has made new students question their own safely on campus, including Anna Pineda, biology freshman. Pineda said she has lost the feeling of security that she expected to innately come with living on campus.

“One of the perks about living in a dorm is the added security and safety,” Pineda said. “The break-ins make me feel unsafe and unable to trust the security on campus.”

At 7:17 p.m., Media Relations Manager Jayme Blaschke released a statement citing that three burglaries had taken place on campus. According to Blaschke, all cases included the subject entering a dorm room left unlocked by the resident.

No information on the subject is available at this time.

The University Star will continue to update this story as details become available.

News Reporter Chelsea Mumy contributed to this article.

