Holle twins’ efforts not enough for tight conference loss
January 17, 2020
After leading by as many as nine points in the first half, Texas State women’s basketball was unable to hold their five-point lead in the final minutes of play and suffered their fifth-straight conference loss to the University of Louisiana-Monroe on Thursday at Strahan Arena.
With the 58-55 loss, the Bobcats fell to 0-5 in conference play and are currently 7-9 overall while the Warhawks achieved their third win of the season to 3-13.
The loss was made despite seniors Brooke and Bailey Holle reaching career highs, with Brooke collecting a career-high eight rebounds and Bailey dishing out a career-best five assists. Brooke also landed her 119th career three-pointer, putting her just one shot behind Julie Brooks (2000-04) for the ninth-most in program history.
Leading the way in scoring for Texas State was sophomore forward Da’Nasia Hood, who scored an efficient 20 points while going 8-15 from the field and 3-5 from beyond the arc. Junior Forward Jayla Johnson followed suit, scoring 10 points on 5-10 shooting.
The Bobcats will have another opportunity to vie for their first conference win against the 10-6 University of Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (10-6)at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Strahan Arena.
