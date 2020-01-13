Six arrested after foot and vehicle pursuit
January 13, 2020
Six people are facing charges in San Marcos after reportedly stealing purses from customers at Walmart, stealing a car from the parking lot and running from police.
According to a city press release, at approximately 2:19 p.m. Sunday afternoon, San Marcos police officers were dispatched to Walmart Supercenter located at 1015 TX 80 in regards to six individuals prowling the store.
“Witnesses tell police the suspects stole two purses from customers, and were attempting to use the keys found inside the purses to locate the victims’ vehicles in the parking lot,” the press release stated.
According to the release, the two suspects stole a Buick Enclave and were soon located by officers.
“The suspects evaded police and ended up crashing the victim’s vehicle near the intersection of Hwy 123 and De Zavala,” the press release stated. “The two suspects then fled on foot, but were taken into custody soon after by police.”
Further investigation determined the six suspects drove to San Marcos in a vehicle stolen from Pflugerville.
According to the press release, Johnson remains in the Hays County Jail on a $32,750 bond, Wilson remains in the Hays County jail on a $9,000 bond, and Fields remains in the Hays County Jail on a $7,000 bond.
The six suspects are charged with the following offenses:
- Theft of property (Vehicle) $30K<$150K: Keilan Lachai Johnson, and one minor.
- Criminal Trespass of Motor Vehicle: Sharome Fields, 17, Alexander Perrie Wilson, 18, and one minor.
- Evading (by foot): Johnson, and two minors
- Evading (by vehicle): Two minors
- Unauthorized use of a vehicle: Johnson, and one minor
- Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity: Johnson, Wilson, Fields, and three minors
- Fraud Use/Possess Debit/Credit Cards: Johnson, and one minor
