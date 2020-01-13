Arrest made in connection to December square shooting
January 13, 2020
At approximately 4:51 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, the San Marcos Police Department arrested Vincent Favat, age 44, in connection with a shooting in downtown San Marcos on Dec. 17, 2019. The shooting injured two people standing outside of Harper’s bar located at 139 East Hopkins St.
Both victims have since been treated and released from the hospital at this time. Harper’s was closed at the time of the shooting for a staff Christmas party. The shooting broke one of Harper’s windows and did minor interior damage.
Favata is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of deadly conduct/discharge of a firearm. Favata remains in the Hays County Jail on a $300,000 bond.
The University Star will update this story as information becomes available.
