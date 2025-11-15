66° San Marcos
‘Cats grind out win against Texas Southern

Ryan Keilman, Sports Contributor
November 15, 2025
Aiden Fritsche
Texas State senior center Makai Willis (22) shoots over a UTSA defender, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2025, at Strahan Arena. Texas State won 80-69.

The Texas State Bobcats (3-2) beat the Texas Southern Tigers (0-4) by a score of 77-67 on Saturday afternoon. The Bobcats took a comfortable 17-point lead into halftime and would stretch their lead to 24 points early in the second half. But sloppy play and turnovers let Texas Southern back into the game.

“There’s a couple different ways you can win, and one of them is pretty, and one of them is gritty,” head coach Terrance Johnson said. “And certainly, we were the latter. It wasn’t pretty, but these guys stuck together and got it done.”

The Bobcats’ offensive execution was not particularly pretty. While they shot the ball relatively well, 53% from the floor and 33% from the three, they turned the ball over 17 times.

Senior guard Mark Drone was the catalyst for the Bobcats’ offense. His ability to penetrate the defense was a difference maker in the game. Drone finished with 19 points, three assists and three steals.

When the Tigers made it interesting late in the second half by cutting the deficit to 7 points with 4:36 remaining, Drone got to the hoop yet again and converted a layup while getting fouled. He converted the free throw as well to push the lead back to 10, and the Bobcats held on from there.

“I feel like the guys look for me to calm things down. When they need answers or something, they can look at me and I’ll be able to help them out,” Drone said.

Freshman forward DJ Hall had 16 points and 7 rebounds and attributed his offensive output to the team’s flow offensively.

“I feel like we’re moving it more, guys are moving and not just playing stagnant and a lot of guys are getting to their spots, everybody’s picking out their role here,” Hall said.

Of the nine players who saw action for coach Johnson, Kaden Gumbs was the only one who did not score, but Gumbs impacted the game in other ways. The junior guard had two rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block. But his defensive presence and leadership won’t show up on the stat sheet.

“He’s our floor general, you know, I think he set the tone defensively with his ability to guard the ball and get some deflections early on,” Johnson said. “His voice and understanding me and understanding what to do, you know, he’s the coach on the floor, so I didn’t question his ability to do that tonight.”

Senior Center Makai Willis added 12 points and 3 rebounds in what was an all-around team win.

The Bobcats moved to 3-0 at home this season with their next game set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 18, at Strahan Arena when they host the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

