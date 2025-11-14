73° San Marcos
Texas State drops third straight game in I-35 battle against UTSA

Grace Darcy, Sports Reporter
November 14, 2025
Leslie Bello
Texas State Freshman guard KP Parr (2) dribbling the ball, Monday, November 3, 2025, at Strahan Arena. TXST lost 72-66.

The UTSA Roadrunners (1-2) bench combined for 51 points to defeat the Texas State Bobcats (0-3) 64-41 Thursday night at the UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Sophomore guard Mia Hammonds and senior forward Cheyenne Rowe led the Roadrunners in scoring with 16 points each. Hammonds shot 7-11 in field goals, pulled down five rebounds, and had a team-leading three blocks to be named the USAA Star of the Game.

For Texas State, both graduate student guard Deja Jones and sophomore forward Kyra Anderson hit double-digit scoring for the night. Anderson gained 10 points for the Bobcats and a team-leading eight rebounds. Jones obtained 11 points for the maroon and gold.

In the opening quarter, the Roadrunners found momentum early on, taking an 8-2 lead over the Bobcats. With the Roadrunners up 21-12 at the end of the first quarter, the Bobcats looked to close the gap by the end of the first half.

The Bobcats found their highest scoring quarter of the night in the second with 13 points. Despite Jones’ four points and sophomore guard Saniya Burks’ five, the Roadrunners were able to score 16 in the second quarter to extend their lead to 37-25.

The Roadrunners extended their lead to 54-31 in the third quarter.

Despite the Roadrunners leading in scoring each quarter, the Bobcats and Roadrunners each scored 10 points in the fourth to end the night.

The Roadrunners struggled to hold on to the ball, finding five more turnovers than the Bobcats. In the first half, the Roadrunners had 10 turnovers with a total of 21 by the final whistle of the game.

Despite the loss in the I-35 rivalry, the Bobcats prepare to face the UTRGV Vaqueros. Coming off a 76-58 loss against Abilene Christian, the Vaqueros fall to 2-1 for the season.

Tip-off between the Bobcats and Vaqueros is set for 7 p.m. on Nov. 17 back at home in Strahan Arena. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.

