Veterans Day Weekend (Gallery)

San Marcos residents honored and celebrated veterans on Nov. 8 at the 2025 Veterans Day Parade. Honoring All Who Served the United States of America was the theme of this year’s parade. Veterans Day is Nov. 11, which honors military veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces.
Veterans groups, military organizations, civic clubs, bands, drill teams, public officials, equestrians, youth teams, classic vehicles and many more were all present at the parade to memorialize the service of veterans.
View photos down below:
Members of the San Marcos High School Air Force Junior ROTC carry flags representing the different branches of military service, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, during the Veteran’s Day Parade in Downtown San Marcos.
A little girl rides in a float, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, during the Veteran’s Day Parade in Downtown San Marcos.
Kids from San Marcos Jui Jitsu ride a float, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, during the Veteran’s Day Parade in Downtown San Marcos.
Members of the San Marcos High School Air Force Junior ROTC march in formation, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, during the Veteran’s Day Parade in Downtown San Marcos.
Minenette Marr waves an American flag to remember her father who was a veteran, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, during the Veteran’s Day Parade in Downtown San Marcos.
Saxophonists from San Marcos High School Striking Rattler Band advance toward the courthouse, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, during the Veteran’s Day Parade in Downtown San Marcos. The band later played ‘Marches of the Armed Forces’ to honor our troops.
Daniel Montemayor hands out flags to parade attendees, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, during the Veteran’s Day Parade in Downtown San Marcos. He has been dressing as Uncle Sam in the Veteran’s Day parade for 5 years.
A group of parade attendees watch a fire engine from San Marcos Fire Department Station 5 travel down Hopkins Street, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, during the Veteran’s Day Parade in Downtown San Marcos.
The A Cappella Unlimited group sings patriotic themes, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, during the Veteran’s Day Parade in Downtown San Marcos.
CFPO youth cheerleaders thank service members with signs, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, during the Veteran’s Day Parade in Downtown San Marcos.
A cheerleader on the CFPO youth sports float waves at the crowd, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, during the Veteran’s Day Parade in Downtown San Marcos.
Boy Scouts from Troop 18 carry flag down Hopkins Street, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, during the Veteran’s Day Parade in Downtown San Marcos.
Cadet Cpt. Lyric Adams of the San Marcos High School Air Force Junior ROTC presents the American Flag, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, during the Veteran’s Day Parade in Downtown San Marcos.
Constable Roland Vazquez escorts his fellow peace officers from Hays County Precinct 1 as they honor service members, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, during the Veteran’s Day Parade in Downtown San Marcos.
The San Marcos Academy Corps of Cadets Color Gaurd presents the colors, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, leading the Veteran’s Day Parade in Downtown San Marcos.
A family waits for the parade to start, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, during the Veteran’s Day Parade in Downtown San Marcos.
A couple sits on a bench to watch the parade, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, during the Veteran’s Day Parade in Downtown San Marcos.