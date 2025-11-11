Veterans Day Weekend (Gallery)

San Marcos residents honored and celebrated veterans on Nov. 8 at the 2025 Veterans Day Parade. Honoring All Who Served the United States of America was the theme of this year’s parade. Veterans Day is Nov. 11, which honors military veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Veterans groups, military organizations, civic clubs, bands, drill teams, public officials, equestrians, youth teams, classic vehicles and many more were all present at the parade to memorialize the service of veterans.

View photos down below: