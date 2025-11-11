61° San Marcos
Veterans Day Weekend (Gallery)

Laura Walker, Star Photographer
November 11, 2025

San Marcos residents honored and celebrated veterans on Nov. 8 at the 2025 Veterans Day Parade. Honoring All Who Served the United States of America was the theme of this year’s parade. Veterans Day is Nov. 11, which honors military veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Veterans groups, military organizations, civic clubs, bands, drill teams, public officials, equestrians, youth teams, classic vehicles and many more were all present at the parade to memorialize the service of veterans.

View photos down below:

  • Members of the San Marcos High School Air Force Junior ROTC carry flags representing the different branches of military service, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, during the Veteran’s Day Parade in Downtown San Marcos.

  • A little girl rides in a float, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, during the Veteran’s Day Parade in Downtown San Marcos.

    Laura Walker

  • Kids from San Marcos Jui Jitsu ride a float, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, during the Veteran’s Day Parade in Downtown San Marcos.

  • Members of the San Marcos High School Air Force Junior ROTC march in formation, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, during the Veteran’s Day Parade in Downtown San Marcos.

    Laura Walker

  • Minenette Marr waves an American flag to remember her father who was a veteran, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, during the Veteran’s Day Parade in Downtown San Marcos.

    Laura Walker

  • Saxophonists from San Marcos High School Striking Rattler Band advance toward the courthouse, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, during the Veteran’s Day Parade in Downtown San Marcos. The band later played ‘Marches of the Armed Forces’ to honor our troops.

    Laura Walker

  • Daniel Montemayor hands out flags to parade attendees, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, during the Veteran’s Day Parade in Downtown San Marcos. He has been dressing as Uncle Sam in the Veteran’s Day parade for 5 years.

  • A group of parade attendees watch a fire engine from San Marcos Fire Department Station 5 travel down Hopkins Street, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, during the Veteran’s Day Parade in Downtown San Marcos.

    Laura Walker

  • The A Cappella Unlimited group sings patriotic themes, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, during the Veteran’s Day Parade in Downtown San Marcos.

    Laura Walker

  • CFPO youth cheerleaders thank service members with signs, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, during the Veteran’s Day Parade in Downtown San Marcos.

    Laura Walker

  • A cheerleader on the CFPO youth sports float waves at the crowd, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, during the Veteran’s Day Parade in Downtown San Marcos.

    Laura Walker

  • Boy Scouts from Troop 18 carry flag down Hopkins Street, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, during the Veteran’s Day Parade in Downtown San Marcos.

  • Cadet Cpt. Lyric Adams of the San Marcos High School Air Force Junior ROTC presents the American Flag, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, during the Veteran’s Day Parade in Downtown San Marcos.

    Laura Walker

  • Constable Roland Vazquez escorts his fellow peace officers from Hays County Precinct 1 as they honor service members, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, during the Veteran’s Day Parade in Downtown San Marcos.

    Laura Walker

  • The San Marcos Academy Corps of Cadets Color Gaurd presents the colors, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, leading the Veteran’s Day Parade in Downtown San Marcos.

    Laura Walker

  • Daniel Montemayor hands out flags to parade attendees, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, during the Veteran's Day Parade in Downtown San Marcos. He has been dressing as Uncle Sam in the Veteran's Day parade for 5 years.

    Laura Walker

  • The A Cappella Unlimited group sing patriotic themes, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, during the Veteran's Day Parade in Downtown San Marcos.

    Laura Walker

  • A family waits for the parade to start, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, during the Veteran’s Day Parade in Downtown San Marcos.

    Laura Walker

  • Cadet Cpt. Lyric Adams of the San Marcos High School Air Force Junior ROTC presents the American Flag, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, during the Veteran's Day Parade in Downtown San Marcos.

    Laura Walker

  • The A Cappella Unlimited group sings patriotic themes, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, during the Veteran's Day Parade in Downtown San Marcos.

    Laura Walker

  • A couple sits on a bench to watch the parade, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, during the Veteran’s Day Parade in Downtown San Marcos.

    Laura Walker
