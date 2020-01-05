Rollover Incident results in two fatalities
January 5, 2020
Single-vehicle crash on State Highway 123 northbound caused the deaths of the driver and passenger.
On Thursday, Jan 2, a purple 1998 Honda Accord struck a driveway culvert, causing the vehicle to rollover at approximately 11:58 p.m. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.
The crash ejected both passengers. The driver, Daniel F. Aguilar, 52, of Kyle/Seguin, was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the passenger Raymond D. Silguero, 55, of Waco/San Marcos, was taken to Ascension Seton Hospital in Kyle where he was later pronounced deceased.
Next of kin have been notified for both passengers. These are the first and second traffic fatalities in San Marcos for 2020.
