Bobcats lose undefeated streak at home in first conference match

Senior Brooke Holle jumps and shoots the ball over Alcorn State defenders to increase the Bobcat's lead Dec. 30 at Strahan Arena.

The Texas State women’s basketball team’s six-game home win streak was cut short as they fell 78-66 to Little Rock on Thursday afternoon at Strahan Arena. (7-5, 0-1 Sun Belt) lost their first home game of the season as they fell to Little Rock (3-9, 1-0 Sun Belt) 78-66 Thursday afternoon at Strahan Arena.

The loss was their first in Strahan Arena this season and their first in conference, with the Bobcats now 0-1 in the Sun Belt and 7-5 overall.

Despite leading 47-41 at the half, the Bobcats were never able to pull away from the Trojans, who capitalized on the slim lead and took a 55-52 lead going into the fourth quarter. The Trojans finished strong and secured the victory with an 11-1 run late in the fourth quarter to take the 78-66 victory.

The Trojans went 27-of-52 from the field (51.9%), while the Bobcats went 24-of-67 (35.8%).

Despite the loss, three players reached double digits in the match. Senior guard Brooke Holle easily led the team in scoring with 22 points, while sophomore guard Kenedi Taylor and sophomore center Jaeda Reed contributed 11 points each.

The Bobcats will continue Sun Belt play and have an opportunity for another home win with a matchup against Arkansas State at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Strahan Arena.

