Women’s basketball ends nonconference play with 67-59 win

Texas State women’s basketball rang in the New Year and the beginning of Sun Belt play with a final nonconference win over Alcorn State at home on Monday.

The ‘Cats maintained their undefeated streak at home and are now 6-0 at Strahan Arena and 7-4 on the season as they head into the Sun Belt.

Texas State entered the second half with a slight 33-31 lead but quickly rose to lead by as much as 20 points in the game, outscoring the Lady Braves 26-8 in the third period. Alcorn State bounced back, however, forcing eight turnovers in the last five minutes of play before the ‘Cats dug in their heels and took in the 67-59 victory.

Sophomore center Da’Nasia Hood grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds to add to the Bobcats’ season-high total of 53 rebounds in the game. Sophomore guard Kennedy Taylor also added to the stat board with a career-high six rebounds of her own as well as 16 points and a season-high eight assists. Leading the ‘Cats in scoring was junior forward Jayla Johnson, who landed her first eight attempts for a game-high 18 points.

The Bobcats will begin conference play with another home matchup against the preseason projected favorite Little Rock on Thursday at 7 p.m.

