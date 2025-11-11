Bobcat football has a serious discipline problem

On Saturday, Nov. 8, the Texas State Bobcats suffered their fifth straight conference loss and 13th consecutive defeat to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, remaining winless in their all-time matchups.

Yet it wasn’t the loss that stood out, it was the team’s lack of discipline, as some Bobcats participated in a postgame brawl after the final whistle.

While emotions undoubtedly run high in football, what the Bobcats displayed on the field Saturday was a culmination of a lack of discipline that has run rampant this season and led to many of the Bobcats’ losses this year. The team’s behavior reflects serious coaching failures this season, and overshadows Texas State athletics as a whole.

The Bobcats put up a valiant effort in the fourth quarter, putting 19 points on the board and cutting the Cajun’s lead to three. The Bobcats were their own worst enemy on the field, racking up penalties throughout the game, ending the night with 11 penalties for a total of 114 yards, squashing their chances to take the lead.

But by far, the fight was the biggest spectacle of the night. Texas State sports reporter Keff Ciardello, who was on the field in Lafayette when the post-game scuffle broke out, said that Texas State was trying to fight Louisiana during their victory formation. Following this, on Monday Nov. 10, the Sun Belt Conference suspended six Texas State and seven Louisiana players.

At a press conference after the game, Louisiana Head Coach Michael Desormeaux said Texas State’s behavior was unprofessional.

“It pisses me off the way the game ended … it was classless on their part. That’s a really crappy way for a football game to end,” Desormeaux said.

Behavior like that on the field, as Desormeaux said, is classless and reflects poorly on the team as a professional unit. With this being the final matchup against the Ragin’ Cajuns, it doesn’t leave the Bobcats with a favorable exit, all 13 losses included.

Texas State Head Coach G.J. Kinne said that the Bobcat’s behavior was mixed and that they needed to work on their responses.

“We had some guys respond the right way, we had some guys not respond the right way,” Kinne said. “Got to learn how to respond better … that kind of behavior won’t be tolerated.”

Kinne’s words are a step in the right direction, but they’re meaningless until the team can prove themselves as disciplined competitors. It’s ultimately on him as the head coach to force this change.

Texas State’s behavior on the field also overshadows its other programs. The same night, the Texas State women’s soccer team went on to win the Sun Belt Conference title, clinching a spot in the NCAA Women’s College Cup, but the noise from Lafayette managed to overpower the terrific performance put on by the women’s team.

Ultimately, a lack of discipline throughout the team falls on the head coach, and Kinne has to meet the occasion with some serious overhauls. Setting real consequences for poor behavior, and drilling how behavior impacts the school as a whole would be a start, but it’s going to take some serious structural changes to make the Bobcats a real competitor again.

It’s okay to lose a game or five, but it’s not acceptable for the team to behave immaturely. Texas State is looking to build bigger with its program in the future, but performances like these show a team that, for now, is all bark and no bite.

-Andrew Bencivengo is a business management junior

