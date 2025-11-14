The dismantling of Gender Studies is detrimental

Since Senate Bill 37 was signed into law on June 22 , gender studies courses have been at risk of being cut. Due to the government’s push toward the complete removal of DEI in higher education, access to these beneficial courses may be limited.

Gender studies courses offer students imperative critical thinking skills that allow them to analyze complex social problems from multiple perspectives. Texas State students deserve access to classes they want, and gender studies is vital to a well-developed worldview.

According to the Texas State Course Catalog, gender studies is an interdisciplinary field that explores how society defines femininity, masculinity and the limits placed on each. Thus, contrary to popular misconceptions, gender studies does not focus solely on women’s issues but also analyzes how everyone is shaped by rigid social norms.

From required courses like a class on Gender, Sex and Power, that examines the relationship between gender and power in a cross-cultural context, to electives like Gender and Sexualities in Texts, which analyzes the representation of gender in texts. It is evident that having access to these courses is vital for understanding societal pressures placed on the roles of gender; it creates a safe space for anyone who feels society’s standards heavily imposed on their own lives.

Offering gender studies at Texas State allows those who take the classes to explore concepts of equality and diversity as a whole. The field itself focuses vastly on the second wave of the feminist movement, which aims to make every individual equal. With a focus on justice, the field of study examines freedom and fairness for all genders, races, etc.

Gender studies is incredibly important in higher education due to the value its content offers in various professions. A gender studies background provides a strong foundation for careers in a wide range of fields like social sciences, law and medicine.

According to a professor of liberal arts, who was granted anonymity due to fear of retaliation, providing courses focused on gender studies gives students a sense of safety.

“Offering gender studies shows these students that Texas State is a safe place for them to be,” the professor said. “Because when looking at the latter, where the field is dismantled, it causes uncertainty … If students don’t feel safe where they are, that harms learning.”

As an outcome of this ban, along with other diversity classes that have already been confronted with cuts, gender-focused classes are also facing serious threats. This means classes offered to students could become less and less available, and it is not just happening at Texas State.

Students and faculty at schools like UT Austin have voiced concerns over potential cuts to their gender focused courses, and other schools like TCU have already begun to make these concerning cuts. Therefore, this problem is affecting the entire state and can be interpreted as an attack on education as a whole.

As a response to the cuts actively happening in other universities, many at Texas State are questioning the uncertain future of these majors and minors. Students in this field have poured loads of effort, time and finances into their studies. Questioning the validity of their work is extremely unjust and does them a great disservice.

In terms of faculty who teach and specialize in gender studies, a paralyzing cloud of fear for their field looms in the air. These members of faculty are working in the field they love and know best, yet the very core of their work is in danger.

“Morale is low … leaving many of them questioning whether or not they want to continue teaching in Texas.” the professor said.

Ultimately, every Bobcat deserves to feel seen and safe on campus. Texas State’s diverse student body should have the opportunity to expand their minds in whatever field they please. This agency is important because it promotes intellectual cross-pollination. The removal of gender studies limits and restricts the exchange of ideas and information, which narrows the horizons of learning.

“I hope that the university just finds value in this diversity and shows its appreciation to the diversity, by allowing courses, minors and everything else related to women, gender and sexuality studies … to exist,” the professor said.