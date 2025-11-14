Alumna’s feature film celebrates imperfection

Ava Miller Business management and international business alumna Olivia Nash (left) poses with a dog and its trainer on the red carpet for the “Hi.” movie premiere, Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at Front Yard Brewing.

Written and directed by Olivia Nash, business management and international business alumna, the feature film “Hi.” combines themes of romance and forgiveness through three love stories during separate stages of life.

One of the stories in “Hi.” follows Lavender Lark, a college student and aspiring writer, as she navigates her broken relationship with her family and seeks to heal her past trauma. She meets Dylan Odair and finds healing through connection, love and forgiveness.

Nash said her experience at Texas State shaped her as a filmmaker and storyteller, viewing the experiences of others in the business school that would later help her create the story of “Hi.” and Lark’s character.

“I love Texas State, and I love all the people, all the professors; they were just amazing,” Nash said. “I learned so much about myself during that time as well. I think a lot of the themes that I deal with within the movie actually came during my time [in] college.”

Nash started writing the story in 2020, drawing from personal experiences and focusing on the characters navigating their personal journeys with connection. The story project began with the characters, drawing from Nash’s home life and some fictional aspects.

“My main purpose going into it … it was almost like a form of therapy,” Nash said. “I wanted to be able to show different forms of love and different forms of generation.”

Nash explored the relationship between the silence and the space between the characters. Lark builds up emotional walls and struggles to forgive, while Odair carries his silent grief. Together, they can sit with their own pain and find healing, even in silence.

“A lot of the silences and what I was thinking of is dealing with mental health and what we don’t see in our day-to-day of what mental health looks like at home,” Nash said. “It’s the space between the dialogue that you really get to see, like how someone’s feeling. Maybe they’re not saying something, maybe they’re saying something that they don’t mean.”

As a director and writer, Nash wanted the characters to drive the depth of the story, viewing the story on the page as a writer but seeing it from an outside perspective as a director. As an actor, Nash explored Lark’s journey in learning to forgive and letting people into her life despite her guarded heart.

“What I love is that because of [Odair] coming into [Lark’s] life, they’re mirror characters,” Nash said. “So, she was almost looking at someone and going, ‘This is what I could be, but I chose not to be.'”

Paul Addison, composer and actor, plays Odair and also created the film’s sound design. He was drawn into what he called the story’s beautifully developed and sensitive nature. When he, Nash and Daniel Grisak, editor and director of photography, shot a short version of “Hi.,” Addison remembered finding it sensitive and poetic with a nice charm to it.

Odair and Lark experience varying types of pain, but their differences reveal the power of connection and how they use their struggles to understand each other.

“[Odair] just has a very lighthearted, easy way about him, even though he’s going through a lot,” Addison said. “To meet someone who, even though is going through so much, is still carrying this lightness to them, I think it opens [Lark] up in this way where she finds him honest and endearing enough to finally let him, in a sense.”

For the score, Addison chose to honor the simple and poetic storyline. For instance, the team found the theme between Lark and Odair consisted of two piano notes that played over and over, which Addison said mirrored the two of them well.

Grisak said coloring through different technical aspects was used to express the duality of the characters’ lives and struggles.

“When the color pops and everything, and you see this fairly stylized, beautiful world, it sees what we are willing to express, what we see on the outside,” Grisak said. “But once we get into the actual characters inside their home, what they deal with in their private life, I think that’s where we really find that like, ‘Oh, things are a little more grounded.’ That stylized nature is not as present in those moments.”

At its heart, Nash hopes the film offers comfort to people who can connect with the struggles of the characters and their complexity.

“Vulnerability is such a hard thing for all of us,” Nash said. “I wanted it to be made for someone out there that maybe during the time of their life they’re dealing with something, and they can hold on to this movie to let them know they can get through it.”

“Hi.” premiered on Oct. 29 at Frontyard Brewing in Austin and is now released on Amazon and Apple TV.