Victim of I-35 fatality identified
December 26, 2019
Bonnie Terraciano, 46, of Austin, was identified as the victim of the auto-pedestrian traffic collision that occurred Monday morning on Interstate 35.
San Marcos Police responded to an auto-pedestrian collision on northbound I-35, just north of Aquarena Springs Drive Dec. 23. A preliminary investigation suggests the pedestrian was attempting to cross I-35 and was struck by several vehicles. Terraciano was pronounced deceased Monday morning.
SMPD has notified next of kin.
