Victim of I-35 fatality identified

Bonnie Terraciano, 46, of Austin, was identified as the victim of the auto-pedestrian traffic collision that occurred Monday morning on Interstate 35.

San Marcos Police responded to an auto-pedestrian collision on northbound I-35, just north of Aquarena Springs Drive Dec. 23. A preliminary investigation suggests the pedestrian was attempting to cross I-35 and was struck by several vehicles. Terraciano was pronounced deceased Monday morning.

SMPD has notified next of kin.

If you liked this story, consider supporting student media through a donation or by signing up for our weekly newsletter.

Viewed 1 times, 1 visits today