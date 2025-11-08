13th time is not the charm: Bobcats remain winless vs. Ragin’ Cajuns

In what was essentially a microcosm of the 2025 season, the Texas State Bobcats (3-6, 0-5 SBC) started off well before inevitably tumbling down into a loss against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-6, 3-3 SBC) 42-39 Saturday afternoon at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium in Lafayette, La.

The Bobcats’ woes continue as Texas State dropped their fifth consecutive game amidst poor tackling fundamentals, an undisciplined squad, untimely turnovers and giving up big conversions on third down situations.

Louisiana struck first after capitalizing on a defensive holding penalty that would’ve otherwise given Texas State a three-and-out with several big plays from Cajun running backs Zylan Perry and Bill Davis before quarterback Lunch Winfield found receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. for a 10-yard touchdown pass.

The Bobcats struck back immediately with a 62-yard strike to receiver Beau Sparks, ultimately ending in a 25-yard field goal from kicker Tyler Robles to put Texas State on the board.

The next offensive drive for the Bobcats culminated in a 54-yard rushing score from running back Lincoln Pare, giving Texas State a 10-7 lead going into the second quarter.

The Ragin’ Cajuns answered quickly as Winfield found a wide-open tight end, Caden Jensen, for a 27-yard touchdown pass, his first as a Cajun, and put Louisiana back in front 14-10.

On the following drive, Jackson’s pass to receiver Chris Dawn Jr. was deflected into an interception for Cajun Safety Kody Jackson. UL took advantage, scoring on a 12-yard rushing touchdown from Davis, extending the lead 21-10.

Shortly after, a Jackson fumble gave the Ragin’ Cajuns the ball back once again in Bobcat territory. UL capitalized when Sampson Jr. hauled in his second receiving touchdown, pushing the Cajun lead to 28-10.

Winfield scored his sixth rushing TD of the season right before the half and took a 35-17 Ragin’ Cajun lead into the locker room.

Texas State forced a rare interception to begin the second half, thanks to a deflected pass batted into the hands of safety Bobby Crosby. Nothing came of it, however, as TXST failed to convert on fourth-and-five at the Louisiana 37-yard line.

After forcing a stop, Texas State found itself with a golden opportunity to pull closer after a 40-yard sideline completion to Dawn Jr., but settled for another field goal after a penalty wiped off a Sparks touchdown.

Once again, Louisiana converted on third down in the red zone as Winfield rushed for his second touchdown on the ground, running the score to 42-20.

In the final quarter of the game, the Bobcat offense picked up steam in an attempt to come back. A 49-yard rushing touchdown from Sparks at the 12:05 mark in the fourth quarter pulled the Bobcats closer.

The effort continued with linebacker Michael Boudoin III picking off Winfield. Moments later, Pare on the handoff slung it back to Jackson, and the freshman quarterback found Sparks again for a 38-yard score to pull the Bobcats within 10.

After another defensive stop with six minutes to go in the game, the Jackson-led offense drove down the field and capped it off with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Dawn Jr., bringing the score to 42-39 in favor of the Ragin’ Cajuns with just 3:12 remaining.

In the final offensive drive, however, the Bobcats’ defense continued to play undisciplined football, racking up numerous penalties that moved the Cajuns down the field.

On fourth-and-two after the two-minute warning, Winfield rushed for a gain of seven, closing out the game for good.

The offense was effective per usual, totaling 528 total yards of offense with Jackson tossing for 360 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in the losing effort.

Sparks had another dominating performance as well, with a combined 235 yards of receiving and rushing with two touchdowns.

While the defense arguably has a better second half compared to the first, including two interceptions, they effectively ensured that the offense’s effort was all for naught, with multiple backbreaking penalties at crucial moments along with several third-and-long conversions.

Texas State, in total, had 11 penalties for 114 yards, with several of them on third down that would’ve ended Louisiana’s offensive drives. The signs of being undisciplined were further highlighted at the end of the game when the Bobcats initiated a scuffle between the two teams as the Cajuns were in victory formation.

In the 13 seasons Texas State football has played in the Sun Belt Conference, they have not once beaten Louisiana, going 0-13 against the Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Bobcats, now on the verge of their first losing season under Kinne, will travel to Hattiesburg, Miss., next Saturday to play against the SBC West Division-leading Southern Miss Golden Eagles (7-1, 5-0 SBC) at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. and will be available to stream on ESPN+.