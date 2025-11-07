Texas State coaches reflect on time in the Sun Belt before move out west

Texas State joined the Sun Belt Conference 12 years ago, in 2013; the coaches with the longest tenure since joining the Sun Belt have seen Texas State go through many major changes and developments.

Volleyball head coach Sean Huiet, women’s basketball head coach Zenarae Antoine and softball head coach Ricci Woodard all have career records with Texas State above .500. What went into their successes in the Sun Belt will lay the foundation for the transition into the Pac-12 when the university officially joins on July 1, 2026.

Huiet is the youngest tenured head coach out of the three at TXST, despite working with Texas State since 2006. He was promoted to the lead position in 2019 from the assistant role. His predecessor, Karen Chisum, had a career record of 919-559-3 and was the longest tenured head coach in Texas State history.

“There’s things that were super exciting about [becoming head coach], but then there are things that are also very scary, like following someone who had done it for 40 years and been so successful,” Huiet said. “The exciting part is the culture is already built, and we’ve been successful. The scary part is, can you live up to those expectations?”

While Huiet said he had big shoes to fill, he’s managed to fit in them just right. Since becoming head coach, he’s had an overall record of 117-47 and 68-12 in conference play. Huiet became the second-fastest head coach in program history to get 50 career wins in just two seasons with the Bobcats. Huiet expects to continue the winning culture, with the awareness of challenges that come with joining a new conference.

“We’ve done some really good things the last four to five years, so people always are gunning for us, and now it’s our last year in the Sun Belt, so everyone wants to beat us,” Huiet said. “The Pac-12 is going to be really good volleyball … [So] the goals for us don’t change, we’re going to be competing for championships.”

Antoine is the second-longest tenured head coach, joining the Bobcats in 2011. In the Sun Belt, she’s totaled 214 wins with the team. Antoine’s expectations of culture and identity are what she expects to be carried over to the Pac-12 since it has created lasting success in the SBC.

“Everything that we do in our program always starts with love, and so it’s a love with our student athletes and bringing them here to Texas State,” Antoine said. “I was asked here recently, ‘What is it about this team that makes them special?’ It’s the fact that they’re transfers, but when they got here, they bought in right away.”

Although Antoine is focused on competing in this last season in the Sun Belt, she understands what this particular move has in store for the future of women’s basketball, though it brings opportunities and challenges.

“In women’s basketball, as well, there are a lot of great women’s programs in the western part of the country … so I’m excited about being a piece of that,” Antoine said. “[Our] biggest opportunity is the quality of basketball and style of play. I think that’s tremendous.”

Woodard is in her 25th season with the program and has had a multitude of successes in her tenure here. During the SBC era, Woodard led her Bobcats to a 420-232 overall record and 175-88 SBC conference record. Through her time in the SBC, the team has had many success stories. After making the regionals six times since joining the Sun Belt, Woodard is looking to continue the team’s success through the transition to the Pac-12.

“I feel like we’ve put ourselves in a better spot. Sitting at the top of the Sun Belt makes me feel a little bit better going into the Pac-12 … I think we’ve kind of already built the foundation we need,” Woodard said. “I don’t think a whole lot changes for us because the Sun Belt is a really good softball conference, and I think that puts us in a spot to be able to make this jump without having to think about rebuilding.”

The head coaches believe moving to the Pac-12 conference will bring a level of excitement and competitive play to Texas State, which has seen massive growth over the years.

“I think the biggest thing is that you want to be part of something that’s exciting [and] unknown, to me it’s just a great time to be a Bobcat,” Woodard said.