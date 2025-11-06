Bobcats blow out TAMU-San Antonio in home opener

Lauren Tourish Texas State sophomore guard Franck Emmou (2) attempts a dunk, Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats beat Texas A&M-San Antonio 114-55.

In a much-needed bounce back, the Texas State Bobcats (1-1) came back to San Marcos for their home opener and blew out the Texas A&M-San Antonio Jaguars (1-5) 114-55 Wednesday evening at Strahan Arena.

Junior guard and starter Kaden Gumbs shot a perfect 5-5 from the field, finishing with 16 points while leading the Bobcats with four steals throughout the game. Gumbs wasn’t selfish when it came to scoring, as he managed to end the game with eight assists as well, helping lead the Bobcats to victory in his 28 minutes of playing.

With senior guard Mark Drone on the court alongside Gumbs, the Jaguars didn’t have any chance of making a comeback as the Bobcats led the game from start to finish. Drone had 19 points, shooting 66.7% from the field while gathering two steals and three assists.

“The tone was set by Mark Drone and Kaden Gumbs,” Texas State head coach Terrance Johnson said, “Those guys have to be our generals every night.”

The Jaguars attempted to catch up in the second half of the game as a team, scoring 30 points, though with a field goal percentage of 30.4%, there was no chance as the gap in points grew.

The Bobcats’ defense also had much better success overall compared to the previous game, forcing 12 steals along with five blocks.

“The focus, their attitude, and effort was better than it was two nights ago,” Johnson said, “Thankful for them buying into what it is that we’re doing tonight and taking it in the right direction.”

Texas State seeks to continue to find its flow and mesh together as it heads to New Orleans to battle against the Tulane Green Wave. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. on Nov. 8 at Devlin Fieldhouse. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.