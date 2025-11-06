Burglary reported in J.C. Kellam

University Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened overnight in the J.C. Kellam Administration building.

According to an email from UPD to faculty, staff and students, an unknown individual went into JCK between 3-4 a.m. on Nov. 6 and “stole several computers from an unlocked office and caused damage before leaving the building.”

The email further stated that there were no injuries or confrontations reported but the suspect is not identified and remains at-large.

To report suspicious activity, call UPD at 512-245-2805.