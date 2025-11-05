66° San Marcos
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star
The Student News Site of Texas State University

The University Star









Categories:

Texas State heading back to Sun Belt final after 1-0 victory against South Alabama

Juan Periera Casanoba, Sports Reporter
November 5, 2025
Leslie Bello
Texas State junior forward Constance Agyemang passes the ball, Saturday, October 18, 2025. Texas State won 6-1.

A singular goal from Texas State Soccer (9-3-7, 6-1-4 SBC) was all the Bobcats needed as they punched their ticket to the final of the Sun Belt Women’s Soccer Championship for a second consecutive year with a close 1-0 victory against South Alabama (10-4-4, 6-1-4 SBC).

Both sides were patient in the first 20 minutes as neither team wanted to give up the opening goal.

Unlike the game against James Madison, Texas State had some moments where it was in full control of possession, which is partly thanks to the integration of senior striker Mady Soumare into the lineup after she was absent for the quarterfinal game against JMU. Her hold-up play allowed Texas State to circulate the ball and create some chances.

The second half saw the Bobcats put junior midfielder Victoria Meza as a second striker next to Soumare, with the objective being to get more long balls into the box.

In the 60th minute, Texas State opened the scoring thanks to graduate student defender Kennley Bradley as she took advantage of a clean look and headed it in after South Alabama wasn’t able to clear the ball from a Bobcats corner kick.

The Bobcats then put everyone behind the ball as they had no reason to score another goal. The last ten minutes were tense, and South Alabama came close on several occasions, but Texas State held firm and kept the Jaguars scoreless, securing the berth to the conference final for the second consecutive season for the Bobcats.

Texas State will have to face the No. 3 Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks, who narrowly defeated No. 2 Old Dominion, to decide who will lift the Sun Belt Women’s Soccer Championship title.

The Championship game between the Bobcats and Warhawks is slotted to kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8, at the Foley Sports Tourism Complex in Foley, Ala. Fans can watch the match on ESPN+.

Print this Story
Donate to The University Star

Your donation will support the student journalists of Texas State University. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Features
Fences sit alongside the sidewalk by the San Marcos River, Sunday, June 1, 2025, at Rio Vista Park. The fences were there to mitigate litter and safety issues.
Rio Vista fencing led to cleaner, safer park
TXST guard Mark Drone (4) attempts a layup during the men's basketball game against James Madison University, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, at Strahan Arena. Texas State won the game 102-93 in double-overtime.
Texas State can’t find any answers in first game of season with loss to Falcons
City Council Place 2 candidates head to run-off elections
City Council Place 2 candidates head to run-off elections
Matthew Mendoza reelected to San Marcos City Council Place 1
Matthew Mendoza reelected to San Marcos City Council Place 1
Vote
Live 2025 General Election Updates
Texas State graduate defender Kennley Bradley (12) narrowly avoiding a tackle from a James Madison defender, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, at Bobcat Soccer Complex. The Bobcats lost 4-2 against the Dukes.
Bobcats head to semifinals after nailbiter penalty shootout against Dukes
More in Soccer
Members of the Texas State soccer team pose postgame following a match against Southern Miss. Texas State won 6-1
SBC tournament preview: Cats seeking to depart as champions
Texas State senior defender Angela Gatto Going to kick the ball defending the ball from the opposite team, At Bobcat soccer complex October 18, 2025T Texas State won 6-1.
Red card and controversial refereeing hinder Texas State in regular season finale
Texas State Freshman goalkeeper Brooklyn Escobar(0) passes the ball to a teammate. Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, at Bobcat Soccer Complex, the Bobcats beat Troy 1-0
Bobcats draw with Jaguars as Sun Belt heads down to the wire
Boko boogies down with the latest Bobcat cohort to join the Texas State family during Fandemonium at UFCU Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025.
Reaching for the sky: A look inside Texas State's goal oriented pitch to the Pac-12
Texas State soccer players Chloe Jones (13) and Kennley Bradley (12) pose for a picture following Texas State's victory over Southern Miss, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.
Texas State prepares for major test against South Alabama
Texas State junior midfielder Kaylie Smith (22) passes the ball down the field to a teammate versus Arizona State, Aug 24, 2025, at Bobcat Soccer Complex.
Texas State clinch Sun Belt tournament spot in convincing fashion
More in Sports
Texas State senior tennis player Emily Niers hitting a backhand at the River State Shoot out, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 at Bobcat Tennis Complex.
Bobcats close the fall season on high note at States Up Slam
Sophomore Saniya Burkes (2) dribbling the ball up-court, Monday, November 3 2025, At Strahan Arena. TXST lost 72-66.
Texas State drops season opener to Ohio despite 30-ball from Burks
The Texas State women's basketball team huddles up during the game against Marshall, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024 at Strahan Arena.
Women's basketball look to end Sun Belt era on a high note
Sophomore guard Kaden Gumbs (11) leaps and reaches out to make a field goal during the men's basketball game against Arkansas State University, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Strahan Arena.
New look men's squad aiming for success in final Sun Belt Season
Texas State Junior Defensive Specialist Alyssa Clark (12) celebrates after a point. Thursday, October 9, 2025, at Strahan Arena. Texas State won 3-2.
Texas State stays in Halloween spirit, brings the brooms out against Southern Miss
The Texas State volleyball team celebrates a win, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Strahan Arena. The Bobcats won 3-0.
Bobcats win third consecutive match with victory over Golden Eagles
Donate to The University Star