Texas State heading back to Sun Belt final after 1-0 victory against South Alabama

A singular goal from Texas State Soccer (9-3-7, 6-1-4 SBC) was all the Bobcats needed as they punched their ticket to the final of the Sun Belt Women’s Soccer Championship for a second consecutive year with a close 1-0 victory against South Alabama (10-4-4, 6-1-4 SBC).

Both sides were patient in the first 20 minutes as neither team wanted to give up the opening goal.

Unlike the game against James Madison, Texas State had some moments where it was in full control of possession, which is partly thanks to the integration of senior striker Mady Soumare into the lineup after she was absent for the quarterfinal game against JMU. Her hold-up play allowed Texas State to circulate the ball and create some chances.

The second half saw the Bobcats put junior midfielder Victoria Meza as a second striker next to Soumare, with the objective being to get more long balls into the box.

In the 60th minute, Texas State opened the scoring thanks to graduate student defender Kennley Bradley as she took advantage of a clean look and headed it in after South Alabama wasn’t able to clear the ball from a Bobcats corner kick.

The Bobcats then put everyone behind the ball as they had no reason to score another goal. The last ten minutes were tense, and South Alabama came close on several occasions, but Texas State held firm and kept the Jaguars scoreless, securing the berth to the conference final for the second consecutive season for the Bobcats.

Texas State will have to face the No. 3 Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks, who narrowly defeated No. 2 Old Dominion, to decide who will lift the Sun Belt Women’s Soccer Championship title.

The Championship game between the Bobcats and Warhawks is slotted to kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 8, at the Foley Sports Tourism Complex in Foley, Ala. Fans can watch the match on ESPN+.