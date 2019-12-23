Student assaulted by fraternity members files lawsuit
December 23, 2019
A Texas State senior was allegedly assaulted by a group of fraternity members, prompting the student to sue the national chapter, local chapter and three members of the fraternity.
Video shows Nikolas Panagiotopoulos being assaulted around 2:30 a.m. on Comanche Street Oct. 27. The attackers are allegedly members of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity, Eta Ro.
The attack temporarily confined Panagiotopoulos to a wheelchair due to injuries to his skull and brain. He was hospitalized for weeks after and was unable to attend classes.
Panagiotopoulos proceeded to file a lawsuit against the local fraternity chapter and three of its members, who allegedly attacked Panagiotopoulos for believing he was a member of a rival fraternity. The lawsuit claims up to $1 million in damages and two members have been charged with felony aggravated assault.
According to Texas State’s official statement, Pi Kappa Phi was suspended once officials were made aware of the incident. The chapter is indefinitely suspended pending an organizational review by the university.
Assistant Executive Director of Communication of the national Pi Kappa Phi chapter Victor Tran declined to give a statement, stating it is policy to not comment on pending litigation.
The University Star will continue to update this story as details become available.
